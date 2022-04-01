Sidley Snags Longtime Weil Real Estate Atty As New Partner

By Madison Arnold (April 1, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has lured in a longtime Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP real estate partner for its Miami office. Beatriz "Bibi" Azcuy is the latest hire at Sidley Austin, the firm announced this week. She both advises and represents clients such as financial institutions and investment banks in a broad range of commercial real estate transactions. "Sidley, it's just a bigger platform. And to me, where I'm at right now in my profession, the ability to develop and train younger attorneys is what probably gets me up in the morning excited. I love the deals, but to me there's nothing more...

