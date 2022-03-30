Fashion Industry Atty Joins Holland & Knight In Miami

By James Boyle (March 30, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- An attorney with more than 20 years of experience representing high-profile clients in the fashion industry has moved her practice from Reed Smith LLP to Holland & Knight's Miami office. Danielle Garno joined Holland & Knight on Monday as a partner in the firm's business practice, where she will continue to serve her clients on matters including intellectual property, brand protection, real estate and general business litigation. Garno told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that moving to the firm where she already knew some attorneys felt a bit like a "homecoming." "It was just a great opportunity to work again with people...

