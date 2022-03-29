MPEG LA Sues Samsung In Germany Over HEVC Patents

By Dani Kass (March 29, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Patent pool MPEG LA has sued Samsung in German court, claiming its former member has continued to use its portfolio of high efficiency video coding patents without payment or permission. MPEG LA LLC announced Monday that it had sued Samsung in Düsseldorf Regional Court over the patents essential to the H.265, or HEVC, standard, claiming Samsung was selling infringing smartphones, tablets and televisions in Germany. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and its German unit Samsung Electronics GmbH had both licensed patents to the HEVC patent portfolio, and had taken licenses to other pool members' patents in return, according to MPEG LA. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS