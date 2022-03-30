K&L Gates Nabs Former Trilliant Counsel In Raleigh

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 30, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP snagged an in-house counsel from Trilliant to fill out its corporate practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm announced Tuesday. Courtney B. Thomas, who was a senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for telecommunications company Trilliant, joined K&L Gates as a partner this week. "His extensive experience with corporate governance and complex corporate transactions will be a valuable addition to our East Coast practice and allow us to further serve existing and future clients," Annette Becker, co-leader of K&L Gates' corporate practice area, said in a statement. Thomas joined Trilliant in 2017, advising on acquisitions, asset...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS