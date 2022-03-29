Nebraska Midwife Must Face Suit Over Infant's Stillbirth

By Mike Curley (March 29, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska appeals court on Tuesday gave a woman another shot at suing a midwife and her employer over the stillbirth of her child, saying the trial court was wrong to block her from filing an amended complaint after her initial claims were dismissed as time-barred. In a 30-page opinion, the three-judge panel said that Nicole Bolden's proposed second amended complaint sufficiently alleged that midwife Calida Gardner and University of Nebraska Medical Center concealed that Gardner was in fact an employee of Nebraska Medicine, which is not a party to the suit, and therefore the second amended complaint — which would...

