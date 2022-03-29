Vape Co. Says Rival Infringed Patented Product

By Katryna Perera (March 29, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A vape company sued a rival in California federal court Monday, claiming the competitor infringed on its patent for a portable vaporizer. Puff Corp. filed its complaint against SHO Products LLC and MasterMinded Inc. According to the complaint, SHO Products manages and operates MasterMinded, and the companies have the same executive officers. Puff Corp. alleges that the defendants infringed its patent — U.S. Patent No. 10,517,334 — which covers its vaporizing device technology, called Puffco Peak, which was created in 2018. The complaint states that in 2020, Puff Corp. began marketing and selling the Puffco Peak Pro, a vaporizing device used...

