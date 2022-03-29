Split 10th Circ. Revives Trans Woman's Asylum Case

By Alyssa Aquino (March 29, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A divided Tenth Circuit revived a transgender Honduran woman's bid for asylum on Tuesday, saying that any reasonable factfinder would agree that transgender women faced widespread persecution in Honduras. Ruling 2-1, the panel found that Kelly Gonzalez Aguilar had a well-founded fear of persecution that qualified her for protection in the U.S. She had presented enough evidence showing that transgender women were disproportionately murdered, attacked and threatened in Honduras, including reports from the U.S. Department of State and human rights organizations, the panel said. "The record as a whole would have compelled any reasonable adjudicator to find a pattern or practice...

