Ga. Insurance Regulator Hits BCBS With Record $5M Fine

By Morgan Conley (March 29, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Georgia's insurance regulator hit a Blue Cross Blue Shield unit with the agency's largest-ever fine, imposing a $5 million penalty over claims processing errors, it announced Tuesday. Georgia's Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner fined Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia Inc. $5 million because of claims processing errors that violated state law and regulations. It is the agency's largest-ever fine. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Georgia's Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said its investigation of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia Inc.'s operations revealed claims processing errors that violated state law and regulations. Commissioner John F. King...

