JPMorgan And Wells Fargo Dodge Flint Water Crisis Claims

By Dean Seal (March 29, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge dismissed litigation on Tuesday that accused Wells Fargo and two other major financial firms of playing an integral role in the water crisis that exposed thousands of Flint residents to dangerous levels of lead. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy rejected claims that when Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Securities LLC and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc. underwrote a municipal bond sale in 2014 to fund Flint's participation in a water pipeline project, they knew the city would not be able to afford upgrades at the Flint Water Treatment Plant needed to adequately treat water from the Flint River....

