Allianz Sues Exeter Over Coverage For WWII Bomb

By Silvia Martelli (April 1, 2022, 3:09 PM BST) -- Insurer Allianz has sued the University of Exeter, seeking a declaration that it does not have to cover damages due to the controlled explosion of a World War II bomb unearthed near student accommodations during construction works. In a newly public High Court claim filed Jan. 27, Allianz Insurance PLC said it does not have to indemnify the university for the losses caused by the bomb because of a war exclusion clause in their policy agreement. The high-explosive bomb, which had been dropped by Germany during World War II, was discovered by construction workers in February 2021. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal...

