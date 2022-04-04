Teva Seeks To Invalidate Insomnia Drug IP In Neurim Suit

By Silvia Martelli (April 4, 2022, 4:14 PM BST) -- Teva has hit back at Neurim's lawsuit accusing the generic giant of infringing its patent for an insomnia treatment, arguing that its fellow Israeli drugmaker's intellectual property is invalid. In a High Court defense filed March 29, which has just been made public, Teva UK Ltd. said that the melatonin product it brought to the British market does not infringe on a patent owned by Neurim as the parent patent for a prolonged-release product used to treat insomnia was already declared invalid. Flynn is the exclusive licensee for the patent under a 2011 agreement with Neurim that was amended in 2020, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS