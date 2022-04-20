Property Developer Sues Insurer For £3.3M Over Guarantee

By Silvia Martelli (April 20, 2022, 2:41 PM BST) -- A property developer has sued insurer QBE UK Ltd. to recover £3.3 million ($4.3 million) in losses after a contractor working on the development of 400 flats in a London suburb fell into administration. Croydon Investments Ltd. accused QBE UK Ltd. in a High Court claim of breaching its guarantee for the property development by refusing to pay out £3.3 million after contractor Longcross Group Ltd. went into administration. The developer hired Longcross in 2014 as the main contractor for a £33.2 million conversion of an existing 13-story building in the south London borough of Croydon, into 404 apartments, according to...

