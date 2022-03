And Now A Word From The Panel: Doing The MDL Math

By Alan Rothman (March 30, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Welcome to the latest installment of And Now a Word from the Panel, a column that "rides the circuit" with the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation as it meets on a bimonthly basis. As we welcome in spring, we also welcome the return of an in-person MDL hearing session, even if we need to wait an extra week until Opening Day of the baseball season. After a more than two-year hiatus in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the panel will hear in-person oral arguments at the March 31 hearing session in the Big Easy — New Orleans. At this month's session,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS