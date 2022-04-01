Biden's Crypto Plan Snubs States In Coordination Push

By Jon Hill (April 1, 2022, 11:25 AM EDT) -- The White House's "whole of government" plan to get a regulatory handle on digital assets includes everyone from the Federal Reserve to the Environmental Protection Agency, spanning about two dozen other agencies, offices and councils in between. Left off this list are the states — and some observers see that as a bad sign. Issued in early March, President Joe Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency aims to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive national digital asset strategy, commissioning a series of reports on big-picture issues like the "future of money" and blockchain technology's environmental impact while also setting up a framework...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS