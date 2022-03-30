SEC Proposes New Requirements To Rein In SPACs

By Tom Zanki (March 30, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed tighter rules governing special-purpose acquisition companies, potentially forcing these alternative vehicles that have taken hundreds of companies public in recent years to provide greater investor protections. By a 3-1 vote, the SEC proposed requiring companies to increase disclosure regarding conflicts of interest, insider compensation, and certain costs and equity dilution involving SPAC transactions. The agency also proposed to clarify that SPACs do not benefit from a safe harbor in securities law that reduces liability for forward-looking projections. Regulators are also proposing rules clarifying who is deemed an underwriter in SPAC mergers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS