Ecuador Official Faces US Charges Over Odebrecht Bribes

By Lauren Berg (March 29, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal grand jury has indicted a former Ecuador government official on charges that he laundered money through the U.S. financial system while taking $10 million in bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Carlos Pólit Faggioni, the former comptroller of Ecuador, is facing one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of concealment of money laundering and two counts of engaging in transactions in criminally derived property, according to the DOJ. In the March 24 indictment that was unsealed Tuesday, prosecutors allege that between 2010 and 2016, Pólit solicited more than...

