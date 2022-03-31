Influx Of Solo Kids Poses Challenge For Immigration Courts

By Mike LaSusa (March 31, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Unaccompanied minors arriving in increasing numbers at the southern U.S. border are likely to face a tough time finding legal representation and navigating an overwhelmed immigration court system that has no special procedures for handling their cases. The number of unaccompanied children encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection has risen sharply over the past year, to an average of more than 10,000 per month, according to CBP data. Those kids' cases often end up in immigration court, where they are subject to the exact same treatment as adults, no matter their age. "Nobody really thought of this when the laws...

