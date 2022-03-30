NY Law Office Loses Coronavirus Coverage Suit

By Matt Perez (March 30, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed a Manhattan law office's COVID-19 coverage suit against its insurance company because the Second Circuit has said provisions for "direct physical loss and physical damage" do not extend to the loss of use to an office under government shutdown orders. Attorney Michael Block had sued Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. after it denied his claim seeking coverage of business losses sustained when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed executive orders limiting access to non-essential businesses early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Block had purchased a one-year "all-risk" insurance policy from HUIC in December 2019 for his law...

