Attys Accused Of Pocketing Millions At Legal Finance Trial

By Richard Crump (March 30, 2022, 5:28 PM BST) -- Two lawyers and a financial adviser dishonestly funneled millions of pounds from a Cayman Islands investment fund into their own pockets as part of a legal financing fraud, prosecutors told a jury on the first day of their criminal trial Wednesday. The Serious Fraud Office has alleged in Southwark Crown Court that the three men defrauded investors in the Axiom Legal Financing Fund, which collapsed in 2012 with debts of £123 million ($162 million). (Photo by Philip Dethlefs/picture alliance via Getty Images) Lawyers Timothy Schools, 61, and Richard Emmett, 47, and independent financial adviser David Kennedy, 67, appeared at Southwark Crown...

