Smile Telecoms Gets Go-Ahead For $230M Rescue Deal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 30, 2022, 12:19 PM BST) -- A judge gave the green light on Wednesday to a $231 million rescue deal for a Mauritian internet and telecoms company, ruling that only the buyer should be considered to have a genuine economic interest in the deal for the purposes of the court's review. High Court Judge Richard Snowden agreed to a plan under which a Luxembourg financial institution owned by a Saudi Arabian family, 966 Co. SARL, will buy 100% of the shares in Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd., an internet business that operates across Africa and in particular in Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo....

