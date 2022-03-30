Qatari Fund Can't Blame Late Fake Statue Suit On Pandemic

By Silvia Martelli (March 30, 2022, 2:43 PM BST) -- An appellate court ruled Wednesday that the pandemic wasn't a valid excuse for a private Qatari investment fund for being late to serve a £1.6 million ($2.2 million) lawsuit on an antiques dealer who sold him an allegedly fake Roman statue. The Court of Appeal said that Qatar Investment and Projects Development Holding Co. and its CEO Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulla al Thani failed to provide evidence that COVID-19 was responsible for their delays in serving their suit against Phoenix Ancient Art SA. The fund's lawyers at Pinsent Masons LLP didn't find out until June 2020, six months after filing the claim,...

