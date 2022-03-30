4 Firms Rep As Cannabis Investor Buys Weed Biz For $247M

By McCord Pagan (March 30, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Cannabis investor RIV Capital Inc. said Wednesday it's buying the New York cultivation and retail dispensary business Etain for $247 million in a deal guided by four law firms, including Dickinson Wright PLLC and DLA Piper. Canada's RIV Capital said in a statement it's buying Etain in a cash-and-stock deal, which is one of only 10 vertically integrated operators in New York state and has four operating dispensaries. RIV Capital is represented by Paul Hastings LLP, Dickinson Wright PLLC and Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP, and Etain is represented by DLA Piper. RIV Capital also announced a new president and CEO,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS