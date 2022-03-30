5th Circ. Upholds La. Bone Clinic's Virus Coverage Loss

By Ben Zigterman (March 30, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit rejected a Louisiana bone and joint clinic's appeal of the dismissal of its COVID-19 coverage suit with the same reasoning it used earlier this month to reject an appeal from a men's clothing store. Louisiana Bone & Joint Clinic LLC is not owed coverage from Transportation Insurance Co. for the loss of use of its property, the panel said Tuesday in an unpublished opinion comparing the suit to Q Clothier's against Twin City Fire Insurance Co. A Fifth Circuit panel said that the government shutdown orders "did nothing tangible" to a Louisiana bone and joint clinic and that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS