SEC Refreshes Fraud Suit Against Ex-Wilmington Trust Execs

By Dean Seal (March 31, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Two former Wilmington Trust executives who had their fraud convictions reversed on appeal last year are now facing a fresh set of civil claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the disclosure of past-due loans following the 2007-08 financial crisis. The SEC filed an amended complaint on Wednesday accusing former Wilmington Trust president Robert V.A. Harra Jr. and William B. North, the bank's former chief credit officer, of lying to investors about the credit quality of Wilmington's loan portfolio in 2009 and 2010. The securities regulator had first taken action against the duo, as well as Wilmington Trust's former...

