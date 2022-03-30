Robert Brockman's Bermuda Liquidation Prompts Del. Ch. 15

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 30, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT) -- Interests of former software developer Robert Brockman sought Chapter 15 recognition in Delaware to protect U.S. assets as a $1.8 billion liquidation gets under way in Bermuda. Point Investments Ltd. filed a Chapter 15 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware late Tuesday, citing a winding up proceeding pending before the Supreme Court of Bermuda. The petition was signed by Mathew Clingerman of Krys & Associates (Bermuda) Ltd., and Andrew Childe and Richard Lewis of FFP Ltd., who were appointed as the joint provisional liquidators for Point Investments in the Bermuda proceeding. Point Investments Ltd. was incorporated...

