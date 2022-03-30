G4S Seeks To Trim Investor Suit Over Gov't Contract Scandal

By Christopher Crosby (March 30, 2022, 6:36 PM BST) -- Private security giant G4S PLC urged a judge on Wednesday to slash a shareholders' lawsuit sparked by the contractor's government overcharging scandal, arguing that the investors have pinned their allegations against the wrong senior executives. Laurence Rabinowitz QC, counsel for the security company, argued at a High Court hearing that investors have targeted the wrong people to show that the company is liable for making misleading statements to the market about its unlawful billing practices. Institutional investors are suing the company for breaching market disclosure rules. They allege that four former executives at a G4S subsidiary knew or "turned a blind...

