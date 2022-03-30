Ex-Blue Cross Worker Defends ADA Discrimination Claims

By Katryna Perera (March 30, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A former Blue Cross Blue Shield employee urged a Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday to deny the insurer's bid for an early win in her discrimination case asserting she was fired because of her medical condition that resulted in her cannabidiol consumption. Plaintiff Michelle Huber filed a memo opposing Blue Cross' motion for summary judgment it filed on March 22. Blue Cross argued in its motion Huber did not adequately plead discrimination, failure to accommodate or interference with her rights under state or federal disability law, and she was fired due to a failed drug test, not her medical condition....

