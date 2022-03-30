Ga. Health System Nabs Early Win In Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 30, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge tossed a suit alleging that a medical center fired a Black worker for complaining about a supervisor's racially insensitive remarks, ruling the ex-employee failed to rebut the assertion that he was let go because of a poor work ethic. U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands on Tuesday granted summary judgment to Tift Regional Health System Inc. on Brian Edwards' discrimination and retaliation claims, pointing to the hospital's claim that he was fired for regularly being late for work and not racial bias. "Plaintiff simply did not provide the court with evidence demonstrating direct discriminatory intent on the...

