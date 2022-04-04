Baker Donelson Rehires Aviation Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (April 4, 2022, 11:26 AM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has rehired an aviation attorney from Crowell & Moring LLP in the firm's corporate practice in Washington, D.C., the firm recently announced. James Janaitis becomes a shareholder at Baker Donelson, which was the first law firm he worked for after graduating from Emory University Law School in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. Janaitis moved to Crowell & Moring in 2015. "The members of the aviation practice that I work with are extremely intelligent and great attorneys to work with," he told Law360 on Monday. "We have an extremely diverse client base, I have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS