Andrew Neil Gets OK For Defamation Suit Over Epstein Claims

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 30, 2022, 6:55 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday gave permission for TV personality Andrew Neil to sue businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri over tweets alleging he is linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying Neil has an arguable case for defamation. Master John Dagnall ruled that Neil, chairman of the Spectator and a former BBC broadcaster, can serve a defamation lawsuit on Arcuri outside of the jurisdiction. The question of whether a suit can be served outside England depends upon whether a judge considers that the case has real prospects of success, which the judge said was satisfied in this case. Neil is suing Arcuri,...

