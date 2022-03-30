Ben & Jerry's Rips Israeli Licensee's Bid To Keep Deal Alive

By Alyssa Aquino (March 30, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Ben & Jerry's urged a federal court to deny an Israeli distributor's bid to keep a dying licensing agreement alive, saying it was mischaracterizing the case as an anti-boycott dispute to distract from Ben & Jerry's "absolute right" to let the deal go. Ben & Jerry's, which committed to ending its ice cream sales in occupied Palestinian territory, as defined by the United Nations, slammed American Quality Products Co. Ltd.'s request for an injunction blocking it from cutting the licensee loose when their distribution deal expires in December. AQP has no chance of proving that Ben & Jerry's had violated the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS