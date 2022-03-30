8th Circ. Rejects Christian Somali's Bid To Fight Deportation

By Gina Kim (March 30, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel declined Wednesday to review a Somali man's petition to avoid deportation, saying the immigration judge who looked at the case properly determined that even if the man's testimony were found credible, he still wouldn't likely face torture in Somalia due to his Christian beliefs. In a short ruling issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a Board of Immigration Appeals' decision denying Abdirisak Dahir Jama's application for deportation deferral under the Convention Against Torture. The immigration court had ruled that Jama's claims he'd likely be singled out and attacked due to his Christian beliefs, prior felony record and mental...

