Fintech Partner Cross River Bank Raises $620M For Growth

By Elise Hansen (March 30, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Cross River Bank, which frequently partners with fintech companies on loans and payment services, said Wednesday its parent company raised $620 million to spur its growth and bolster its technology. New Jersey-based CRB Group Inc. said the funds will help Cross River build out its embedded payments and cryptocurrency offerings, grow internationally, invest in its team and boost its strategic partnerships. Cross River partners with financial technology companies to provide lending and payment services, according to its website. Its partners include buy-now, pay-later company Affirm, online checkout company Checkout.com, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and payment technology company Stripe, among others. "Cross River...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS