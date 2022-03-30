SEC Warns Brokers To Act In Retail Investors' Best Interest

By Dean Seal (March 30, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued guidance Wednesday telling broker-dealers and investment advisers to put retail customers' interests before their own when making account recommendations. The Wall Street regulator said in a staff bulletin that standards of conduct for different players in the investment management industry "may differ in some respects and be triggered at different times" but are similarly drawn from "key fiduciary principles that include an obligation to act in the retail investor's best interest." The guidance doesn't suggest any alterations to the Regulation Best Interest rule, which governs broker conduct, or the fiduciary standard in the Investment...

