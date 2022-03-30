Former Tilton-Run MD Helicopters Opens Del. Ch. 11 For Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (March 30, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A global helicopter supplier once controlled by distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners landed in a Delaware Chapter 11 Wednesday carrying a bidder-to-beat purchase agreement led by a group that includes two creditors of the bankrupt, formerly Tilton-tied Zohar funds. Arizona-based MD Helicopters Inc. and affiliate Monterrey Aerospace LLC said a creditor consortium led by MBIA Insurance Corp. and Bardin Hill Investment Partners will acquire nearly all of MDHI's assets and provide new capital to the business, according to a company announcement. The company filed petitions for a voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS