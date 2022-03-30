Women's Soccer CBA Talks To Continue After Missed Deadline

By Rachel Scharf (March 30, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation and its women's national team players won't meet Thursday's deadline for reaching a new collective bargaining agreement required to finalize a $24 million equal pay settlement, but both sides said they remain hopeful a deal will get done. The settlement, which would end long-running gender discrimination claims against the federation, is contingent on the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association ratifying a new CBA that evens out compensation for male and female players. The parties had hoped to reach an agreement by the expiration of their previous deal on Thursday. But U.S. Soccer said Wednesday that the...

