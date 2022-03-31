Renew Spectrum Auction Power, FCC Chair Urges Lawmakers

By Christopher Cole (March 31, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Congress needs to act promptly to renew the Federal Communications Commission's authority to auction off the commercial airwaves and use the proceeds on public safety upgrades, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told lawmakers Thursday. Rosenworcel and fellow commissioners shared their views on subjects from auctions to net neutrality, spectrum sharing with federal agencies, fraud in emergency broadband programs and moreduring a wide-ranging oversight hearing before a House Energy and Commerce panel. In her first appearance as FCC chair before the subcommittee, Rosenworcel touted the commission's bipartisan work on a host of initiatives in the last year, including subsidies to get more Americans...

