Arbitration-Winning Nutritional Co. Wants $1M In Fees Vacated

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 31, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A nutritional supplement company urged a South Carolina federal court to enforce and vacate parts of an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration award finding that Bioiberica, a Spanish pharmaceutical manufacturer, had violated its trade dress. In a memo submitted Tuesday, Nutramax requested that the court issue a final judgment against Bioiberica based on the ICC's 2021 ruling that it had breached its contract as the packaging for Condrovet — its supplement for cats, dogs and horses — was "substantially similar" to that of Nutramax's product, Cosequin. An agreement between the two companies allowed Bioiberica to make Cosequin products and distribute them in...

