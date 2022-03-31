Ill. Panel Spurns Medical Co.'s COVID-19 Coverage Bid

By Ben Zigterman (March 31, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A third Illinois appellate panel has ruled against a policyholder seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses, this time against the owner of medical imaging clinics. ABW Development LLC failed to allege direct physical loss or damage to its property, the panel decided Wednesday in a victory for Continental Casualty Co. Relying on Illinois Supreme Court precedent, a state appellate panel said Wednesday that the presence of the coronavirus doesn't "physically alter" property enough to warrant insurance coverage. (iStock.com/William_Potter) The decision follows similar rulings in March against a South Elgin cafe and an Evanston grill. "Although plaintiff alleged that the COVID-19 virus caused physical...

