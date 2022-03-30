Groups Want Calif. To Up Its Game On Orphan Well Cleanup

By Morgan Conley (March 30, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups urged the U.S. Department of the Interior Wednesday to attach terms to any federal funding California receives to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, asserting the state needs to use existing tools at its disposal to make the oil industry foot the bill before using taxpayer money. The Center for Biological Diversity and more than a dozen other advocacy organizations told the DOI in a letter that the state's oil and gas regulator, the California Geologic Energy Management Division, isn't doing enough to force individual operators and the oil and gas industry at large to pay for abandoned well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS