Outsourcer Sues Pensions Administrator For £20M Unpaid Bill

By Joel Poultney (April 5, 2022, 6:49 PM BST) -- An insurance technology outsourcing specialist has taken a life and pensions administrator to court to collect £20 million ($26.2 million) in unpaid invoices, after the administrator moved to change providers. Capita Life & Pensions told the High Court in a March 14 claim, which has recently been made public, that Pearl Group Management Services owes the money because it has failed to paid for all the services the insurtech firm has provided. Pearl Group oversees the management and governance of the life assurance policies for its parent company, the Phoenix Group. Capita also alleged that Pearl Group's refusal to pay violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS