Salmon Suit Against Maine Dams To Proceed

By Caleb Symons (March 31, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Maine is allowing litigation to move forward in which environmental groups say four hydropower dams on the Kennebec River threaten an at-risk salmon population and are operating in violation of the Endangered Species Act. On Wednesday, U.S. District Chief Judge Jon D. Levy denied the dam operators' request to pause that suit while federal researchers examine the energy facilities' impact on local wildlife, including endangered Atlantic salmon native to the Gulf of Maine. In his ruling, Chief Judge Levy said the National Marine Fisheries Service's forthcoming review is only marginally relevant to the environmentalists' case, citing "substantial...

