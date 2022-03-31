Illinois Toll Worker's Bias, Retaliation Suit Falls Short

By Abby Wargo (March 31, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority defeated a former toll collector's disability bias and retaliation lawsuit claiming she was fired for participating in a sexual harassment investigation and requesting an extended medical leave, when an Illinois federal judge found she hadn't shown her firing was unlawful. U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama on Wednesday granted the Tollway summary judgment on ex-toll collector Julie Nachampassack's Title VII Civil Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act claims that she was discriminated against and fired in retaliation for going on medical leave and cooperating with a sexual harassment investigation into her supervisor. Judge Valderrama...

