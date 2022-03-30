HP Defeats Digital Patent Suit After Fed. Circ. Revival

By Jasmin Jackson (March 30, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has invalidated a data archival patent asserted against Hewlett-Packard four years after the Federal Circuit revived the suit and changed how patent eligibility is determined, finding the inventor's patent was indefinite. U.S District Judge John Z. Lee's Tuesday opinion lets Hewlett-Packard Co. out of a 10-year-long patent litigation lodged against it by inventor Steven E. Berkheimer over technology used to store and edit data. The Federal Circuit previously held in February 2018 that Judge Lee wrongly axed part of Berkheimer's patent for being too abstract and sent it back to the lower court, ruling a federal judge...

