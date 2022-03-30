Supreme Court Seeks Input On Amicus Rule Changes

By Jimmy Hoover (March 30, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will consider public feedback on proposed changes to its rules, including the elimination of a requirement for amicus filers to obtain consent from either the parties or the court. Under the current rules, a would-be "friend of the court" needs to first obtain the consent of the parties to the case before filing an amicus curiae brief with the court. If consent is not given, the court requires interested individuals or groups to file a motion for leave to file an amicus curiae that states the "nature of the movant's interest." The court...

