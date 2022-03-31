KFC Escapes Young Worker's Sex Harassment Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 31, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal judge let Kentucky Fried Chicken out of a lawsuit brought by a former fast-food worker who said she was sexually harassed and assaulted by a supervisor, saying a franchisee, not KFC itself, had been her employer. In an order and opinion granting KFC Corp.'s motion to dismiss Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said Jasmine Budzyn has not shown that the national chain had control over day-to-day operations at the Romeoville, Illinois, restaurant where she worked, or that it had the ability to hire or fire her. Therefore, Budzyn's claim against the company under Title VII of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS