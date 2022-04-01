DHS Enforcement Memo Still Partly Barred Amid Appeal

By Grace Dixon (April 1, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge refused to shelve his earlier ruling blocking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from following a Biden administration mandate narrowing immigration enforcement priorities when making custody decisions while DHS appeals his order. The order leaves in place a nationwide preliminary injunction barring immigration enforcement officials from abiding by a September memorandum prioritizing noncitizens who are deemed a threat to national security, public safety or border security for deportation while the federal government appeals the injunction to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Though DHS had voiced concerns about the possibility it might have to...

