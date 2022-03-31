Deutsche Bank Gets Suit Over $155M Ponzi Scam Trimmed

By Katryna Perera (March 31, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge permanently dismissed two counts from a suit accusing Deutsche Bank of aiding a Miami-based Ponzi scheme that allegedly stole more than $155 million from investors, but otherwise left investors' amended complaint in place. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom tossed counts under Florida's racketeering and civil theft statutes but declined Deutsche Bank's dismissal motion on six other causes of action in her order on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes and turning a blind eye to an alleged Ponzi Scheme orchestrated by three operators of defunct Miami investment firm Biscayne Capital. In her Tuesday order, Judge...

