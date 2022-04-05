SEC's Climate Disclosure Proposal May Overburden Cos.

By Heather Palmer and Sonia Barros (April 5, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- On March 21, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules that would require public companies with periodic reporting obligations and companies filing registration statements to provide granular disclosures regarding greenhouse gas emissions, climate-related risks and impacts, oversight of climate-related risks, climate-related goals and climate-related financial statement metrics. It is one of the most significant developments in U.S. securities law in recent decades. Certain aspects of this information would also be subject to attestation or independent audit requirements. The proposed rules are intended to satisfy significant investor demand for climate-related disclosures that are consistent, comparable and reliable. However, the proposed rules,...

