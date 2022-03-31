USCIS Can't Duck 'Embarrassing' Revoked Green Card Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (March 31, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can't sweep aside a Russian worker's "embarrassing" allegations of illegally retracting an approved petition for an employment-based green card, after an Ohio federal court said it had jurisdiction to hear the case. USCIS had argued that its retraction of NetCracker Technology Corp.'s approved petition for a foreign technical support manager, Andreii Zamana, was fully discretionary and outside judiciary purview. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black agreed that the agency's petition revocations are usually protected from court review, but that courts could review those decisions if they were based on a nondiscretionary decision. The agency, Judge Black said,...

